Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran spotted together in Mumbai; fans ask, ‘Daayra is happening?’

Kareena and Prithviraj twin in blue

Kareena and Prithviraj were recently spotted together in Mumbai, twinning in blue during their outing. They were seen wearing sky-blue shirts and royal blue denim jeans. Prithviraj was seen seeing Kareena off as she left in her car. A Reddit user shared the video and wrote, “So Daayra is happening?”

Reddit users couldn’t stop gushing about Prithviraj’s looks and expressed excitement at the thought of seeing them together on screen. One comment read, “I hope this new movie turns out well, since it’s the first time Meghna is making a film with Kareena and Prithviraj together.” Another said, “OMG, Prithviraj looks so good here. Like, eye-soothing, heart-melting. I’m bowled.” One more added, “I like the casting. I hope this turns out well.” Another comment read, “Gosh, they would look so hot together on screen.” And another said, “Nice, now this is a film I’m looking forward to.”

Earlier, a source told India Today Digital, “After Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra exited Daayra due to scheduling conflicts, Prithviraj was approached. He connected with the script and the film’s message. His role is essential in driving the narrative, while Kareena’s character will show her in a new light — exuding strength, vulnerability, and intuition. Prithviraj has heard the script and is very excited about it. However, he hasn’t signed the film on the dotted line just yet.”

Prithviraj Sukumar and Kareena Kapoor's recent work

On the work front, Prithviraj’s recent release, L2: Empuraan — which he also directed — has proved to be a major box office success, despite some controversy. The film, which also stars Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Kishore, Nyla Usha, and Eriq Ebouaney, has earned ₹100 crore in India within 12 days and continues its dream run.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which also featured Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh in key roles.