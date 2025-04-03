Kareena Kapoor says no to botox: ‘Doing little work on my own rather than skin treatments’

Going under the knife to look younger might have become a norm for many in showbiz, but Kareena Kapoor doesn't prefer that. Instead, the actor has her own ways and tricks to steer away from botox. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says India is ‘still not as open’ about sex scenes as West: ‘We don’t look at it as a human experience' Kareena Kapoor also shared that she believes "every woman should live her life because self-belief is everything”. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor says no to botox

On Wednesday, Kareena recently attended the launch event for nutritionist Rutuja Diwekar's recent book, The Commonsense Diet, in Mumbai. At the event, the actor spoke about embracing her age, and her own set of strategies to keep her skin looking healthy and radiant without relying on such procedures.

Expressing her desire to be fit and healthy in the later years of her life, Kareena shares, “For that, I need to eat right with her (Rutuja) guidance. That's what for me, ageing and life is. I love it, I'm embracing it, but I'm taking all these particular things, like eating ghee, eating khichdi, doing a little bit of weight training for muscle strength, walking a little, my Surya Namaskars, doing my little work on my own rather than skin treatments and botox”.

Kareena also opened up about her relationship with food. The mother of two shared, “In my early years when I was chubby, my relationship with food was amazing. It's not like I ever tried to starve myself. I'm very comfortable in my own skin. In my teenage years also, I think I was always really happy to pick up a packet of chips. But I was a confident girl... In the last 10–15 years, I have just gone back to the same food. I'm always very happy with it. Because whether it's good for me or bad for me, I just love the fact that it comforts me, it makes me feel happy. I feel amazing. And that's the most important thing for me”.

The actor, who shares Taimur and Jeh with Saif Ali Khan, also shared that she believes "every woman should live her life because self-belief is everything”.

What’s next for Kareena

On the work front, Kareena had three projects in 2024- Crew, The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again. The last of the three was directed by Rohit Shetty and featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. She is working with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar for her next film.