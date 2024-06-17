Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana to pair up in Meghna Gulzar's next on 2019 Hyderabad rape case: Report

About the event

As per the report, Meghna Gulzar's next is based on the 2019 Hyderabad rape and murder case, in which four men accused of raping a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Shamshabad, near Hyderabad, in November 2019 were caught and jailed. They were later shot dead by the Hyderabad police while being taken for the reconstruction of the crime scene. In 2022, the Supreme Court concluded that the encounter was staged.

The report quotes a source close to the development saying, “Meghna has done all her research on the subject through the last few years and had a strong source material on place for her screenplay. She was moved by all that happened. Kareena and Ayushmann resonated with the emotions and are looking forward to team up on this special project.”

“Meghna is looking to take the film on floors by the end of 2024. It will arrive in the cinema halls in 2025,” the source added. The report claimed that while both the actors have agreed to do the film “in principle,” the paperwork will be finalised within a week. This hard-hitting drama will mark Ayushmann and Kareena's first collaboration together, as well as Meghna's first with both actors.

Meghna is no stranger to telling films based on real-life incidents. Her last four directorials have been inspired by real-life events. Talvar (2015), starring Irrfan Khan, was based on the 2008 Noida double murder case, adapted from Avirook Sen's book Aarushi. Meghna's 2018 blockbuster spy thriller Raazi, starring Alia Bhatt, was adapted from Harinder Singh Sakka's biography Calling Sehmat. Her 2020 film Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, was a biopic of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Lastly, Sam Bahadur, which released last year, starred Vicky Kaushal in the role of former Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw.

Ayushmann will also be seen in an action comedy with Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and Buckingham Murders.