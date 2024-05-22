6 fresh onscreen pairings to look forward to, from Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan to Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood this year will offer several fresh pairings, whether it's the Ayushmann-Sara jodi to Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava.
Bollywood movies ride high on their lead pairs. This year, we'll witness some old pairs reunite on the screen, but also see some new jodis crop up. Here are some of the new on-screen pairings we're looking forward to the most. (Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan team up for an action comedy film)
Ayushmann Khurrana-Sara Ali Khan
Earlier this week, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment announced their next collaboration, after The Lunchbox and the upcoming Kill. A yet-untitled action comedy will bring Ayushmann and Sara together. It will mark her foray into the genre, whereas Ayushmann has attempted it with An Action Hero in 2022.
Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor
Koratala Siva's upcoming action epic Devara: Part 1 will unite Telugu superstar Jr NTR with Janhvi Kapoor. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role, will mark Janhvi's Telugu debut. Janhvi will also be seen paired with Suriya in her debut Tamil film.
Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna
Mimi director Laxman Utekar's next Chhaava, a historical drama on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, will feature Vicky Kaushal in the titular role. Animal actor Rashmika Mandanna has been cast opposite him and the biopic will feature the two sharing the screen space for the first time.
Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani
Farhan Akhtar's gangster drama Don 3 may not reunite Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, who starred in the first two instalments, but will introduce a new pair in Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani. Kiara will also be seen opposite Ram Charan in Shankar's Telugu action epic Game Changer.
Kartik Aaryan-Triptii Dimri
Speaking of Kiara, she won't return for Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role of Rooh Baba in the threequel, Animal's breakout star Triptii Dimri will be cast opposite him. Triptii will also be paired for the first time with Vicky in Bad Newz and Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Prabhas-Deepika Padukone
Nag Ashwin's long-awaited sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD will also introduce a fresh pairing in Telugu supertar Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani.
