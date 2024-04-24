Vicky Kaushal transforms into Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in leaked pics from sets of Chhava

Vicky Kaushal's look as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from his upcoming historical film Chhava has been leaked. It shows Vicky in the regal getup of the Maratha ruler. (Also Read: Vicky Kaushal reveals how he celebrates Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif after marriage) Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in a leaked picture from Chhava

Vicky's leaked pictures

A couple of pictures from the second schedule of Chhava leaked on X. Vicky can be seen sporting a long beard, with his long locks tied into a Shiva-like bun. He wears a beige sleeveless jacket, a light brown dhoti, and a bunch of traditional accessories. He looks determined as he walks in a rustic setting.

About Chhava

Laxman Utekar's Chhava, a historical drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, marks the first collaboration between actors Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna. While Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film.

Rashmika on the film

Rashmika recently finished shooting for her part in the film. After wrapping up the film, she took to Instagram and gave a shoutout to the team. Thanking Laxman and Vicky for being excellent collaborators on set, Rashmika wrote, "@laxman.utekar sir... I just wonder how can a man handle such a big set with at least 1500 working people with such calm and poise."

"Sir you have seen me as Yesubai when no one in the world could've even thought about this and I truly wonder how, and not just me. The whole country will wonder how.. but watching those visuals make me tear up.. you've gotten a performance out of me that I am excited for the world to watch," she wrote.

Addressing Vicky as Maharaj, Rashmika said she had a great time sharing the screen with the actor. "It's been such a pleasure working with you. You are just tooooo warm and kind (except for the last day where you were just taking my case) but most days you were amazing. I am kidding. You are such a gem. I will always wish the best for you man. Was such a pleasure. Mom has told me to convey regards to you (sic)" she added.

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6.

Besides Chhava, Vicky will also be seen in Bad Newz and Love & War. Meanwhile, Rashmika will star in Telugu films Pushpa 2: The Rule, Rainbow, and The Girlfriend.