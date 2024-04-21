Vicky Kaushal reveals how he celebrates Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif after marriage

'Spend quality time together'

Kapil asked Vicky how he celebrated Valentine’s Day before marriage and how he and Katrina celebrate the day after marriage. Vicky said, “Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same.”

Kapil then teased Sunny Kaushal by asking if Valentine’s Day is only on the 14th Sharvari (a twist to February) or if it is every day. Sunny responded by saying, “Every day is 14th Sh…February.” Vicky added, “He is not waiting for your answer, the punchline has already landed.”

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Katrina and Vicky's wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. They completed two years of marriage last year. The actors had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.

Vicky on spending time with Katrina at home

In a chat with Bollywood Bubble in 2023, Vicky was asked who was the lazy one between him and Katrina. He had replied, "If I am not working and if I am at home, I am the lazy one.” He said that Katrina is very disciplined and added, “When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don’t have to go out for work or whatever, then we are both lazy. It’s beautiful, it’s really like a party of two lazy people. But she’s like a monster when she’s required to be disciplined. Like, she’s a monster.”