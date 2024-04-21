Vicky Kaushal reveals how he celebrates Valentine’s Day with Katrina Kaif after marriage
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Vicky Kaushal shares what he and wife Katrina Kaif do on Valentine’s Day. The couple married in December 2021.
The Great Indian Kapil Show: On the latest episode of the Netflix series, comedian-host Kapil Sharma was joined by actors and brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. Kapil asked Vicky about actor-wife Katrina Kaif and also teased Sunny about his rumoured girlfriend, actor Sharvari Wagh. Also read | When Vicky Kaushal revealed how he and Katrina Kaif spend their off days at home: ‘Party of two lazy people’
'Spend quality time together'
Kapil asked Vicky how he celebrated Valentine’s Day before marriage and how he and Katrina celebrate the day after marriage. Vicky said, “Earlier, the idea was to spend quality time together and now also the idea is the same.”
Kapil then teased Sunny Kaushal by asking if Valentine’s Day is only on the 14th Sharvari (a twist to February) or if it is every day. Sunny responded by saying, “Every day is 14th Sh…February.” Vicky added, “He is not waiting for your answer, the punchline has already landed.”
Katrina and Vicky's wedding
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. They completed two years of marriage last year. The actors had tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.
Vicky on spending time with Katrina at home
In a chat with Bollywood Bubble in 2023, Vicky was asked who was the lazy one between him and Katrina. He had replied, "If I am not working and if I am at home, I am the lazy one.” He said that Katrina is very disciplined and added, “When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don’t have to go out for work or whatever, then we are both lazy. It’s beautiful, it’s really like a party of two lazy people. But she’s like a monster when she’s required to be disciplined. Like, she’s a monster.”
