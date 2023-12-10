Katrina Kaif holds Vicky Kaushal close in new pic on 2nd wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra reacts

Katrina Kaif has finally treated fans to her rare photo with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. The two completed two years of their marriage. On this occasion, Katrina dropped a short and sweet post for the Sam Bahadur actor and left many, including Priyanka Chopra rooting for them. Also read: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look stunning in unseen pic shared by Anaita Shroff Adajania from their wedding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary.

Katrina on 2nd wedding anniversary

The photo had Katrina Kaif and Vicky in their off-duty looks. Both were seen flaunting their big smiles while embracing each other. Katrina looked beautiful in her no-makeup look as she wore a white printed dress. Vicky Kaushal wore a white T-shirt with a cap.

Priyanka Chopra, Shweta Bachchan react to Katrina-Vicky

Sharing the photo, Katrina simply wrote in the caption, “My (white heart emojis.” Reacting to the photo, Priyanka Chopra commented with a heart-eyed emoticon. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped colourful heart emojis for the couple.

A fan wrote in the comments, “Happy happy wedding anniversary. God bless you both always with happiness and togetherness for a lifetime ahead.” “God she is looking like a teenager,” praised another fan. Someone also said, “Y’all look like a Disney couple.”

Vicky posts funny video of Katrina

Earlier, Vicky had posted a small clip of himself and Katrina inside a flight to wish her on social media. In the video, they were seated next to each other in the dimly lit aircraft. It's not known when and where it was recorded. It had Vicky showing a glimpse of himself before panning the camera towards Katrina who was seen grooving and enjoying herself. She was rolling her arms and then doing some funny boxing moves.

After showing Katrina's inflight moves, Vicky turned the camera towards himself and raised his eyebrows. His post read, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming (kissing face and red heart emojis)."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. They dated in private for some time before getting married and never confirmed their relationship reports until their wedding pictures were shared.

Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. It was released in theatres on December 1. He will be next seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next Chaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna.

On the other hand, Katrina's last was Tiger 3, with Salman Khan. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi as her next film.

