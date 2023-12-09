Vicky Kaushal posts video of Katrina Kaif practising boxing inside flight on 2nd wedding anniversary: Love you beautiful

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif clocked their second wedding anniversary on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a brief clip of himself and Katrina inside a flight. (Also Read | When Vicky Kaushal revealed how he and Katrina Kaif spend their off days at home) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021.

Vicky shares video of Katrina

In the video, they sat next to each other as in the dimly lit aircraft. The video started with Vicky Kaushal showing a glimpse of himself before panning the camera towards Katrina sitting next to him. She was seen rolling her arms and then doing boxing moves.

Vicky pens note for Katrina on second wedding anniversary

After showing Katrina doing the moves, Vicky turned the camera towards himself and raised his eyebrows. He captioned the post, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming (kissing face and red heart emojis)." Reacting to the post, Jonita Gandhi wrote, "This is adorable." Parzaan Dastur commented, "Prep for Tiger 4." Angira Dhar said, "Hahahahhaha pow pow."

About Vicky and Katrina

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Recently after appearing in Koffee with Karan 8 with Kiara Advani, Vicky opened up about his personal life, discussing his "not so well planned" proposal to Katrina. He had shared, "It was very last minute."

He had added, "I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding. We planned a special dinner. It was a beautiful setup and everything. There was dinner just before any of the friends or families could come. It was just us, so, yeah, it happened there."

Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film released in theatres on December 1. He will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next Chaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Katrina was recently seen in Tiger 3, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The film is a part of the studio's spy universe, which also features Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War. She has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

