Vivek Oberoi dodges question on Sonam Wangchuk amid continued hunger strike: ‘Abhineta hun, neta nahi’

As concern continues to grow over activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk's health amid his indefinite hunger strike, actor Vivek Oberoi has opted to stay away from the issue. When asked to weigh in on the ongoing protest, the actor sidestepped the question, saying he is an actor, not a politician. Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 20th day today on Friday.

Vivek Oberoi evades question on Sonam Wangchuk Recently, Vivek stepped out for an event where he was asked about his opinion on the ongoing protest and Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite hunger strike. However, it is not clear at which event Vivek shared his views. The actor avoided the question, mentioning that he avoids commenting on political matters but believes people must be allowed to raise their concerns in a healthy democracy.

Responding to the question, Vivek said, “Yaar main abhineta hun, neta nahi hun. Toh main political cheezon pe dhyaan nahi deta hun. Hum toh observe karte hai, seekhte hai. Life mein bahut kuch dekhne aur seekhne ko mil raha hai (I'm an actor, not a politician. So I don't involve myself in political matters. I simply observe and learn. Life is giving me plenty of opportunities to watch, experience, and learn).”

When asked what he had made of Sonam Wangchuk's protest, Vivek said that people expressing differing opinions was an integral part of democracy. He added that in a democratic country, everyone has the right to voice their views and be heard.

“Observe ye kiya hai ki ye bhi ek nayi cheez thi aur mujhe lagta hai ek healthy democracy mein har awaaz ko apni jagah milti hai. Ye logo ne agar apni awaaz vyakt ki hai toh ye healthy democracy ka sign hai (What I've observed is that this was something new. I believe that in a healthy democracy, every voice has its place. If people have expressed their views, it's a sign of a healthy democracy)," Vivek added.

Notably, Vivek stopped short of either backing or criticising the protesters' demands. Instead of taking a position on the issue, the actor confined his remarks to emphasising the importance of a democratic society where people are free to voice their concerns and express their opinions.