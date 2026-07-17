Vicky Kaushal hugs Katrina Kaif tight on her first birthday as a mom, fans can't stop swooning

Keeping the celebrations low-key, both Vicky and Katrina opted for relaxed outfits. Katrina looked chic in a loose-fitting blue denim dress with minimal makeup and her hair left open, while Vicky opted for a crisp white full-sleeved shirt paired with dark trousers.

In the heartwarming snap, Katrina is seen smiling from ear to ear as Vicky embraces her tightly, holding a piece of birthday cake in one hand. They are seen standing beneath a canopy of white-and-gold balloons and a "Happy Birthday" banner.

On Thursday, Vicky took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse into their intimate celebration. The actor shared a special picture with Katrina in the post. And it wasn't the balloons or the birthday cake that stole the show, but it was Vicky's bear hug.

Love, hugs and birthday glow -- Vicky Kaushal checked all the boxes as Katrina Kaif celebrated her first birthday as a mom on Thursday. Vicky gave fans a rare peek into their intimate celebration, sharing a cosy picture of the couple wrapped in a warm hug. Equal parts romantic and adorable, the post had fans swooning over their chemistry in no time.

The post left social media users gushing over Vicky and Katrina's chemistry, with fans flooding the comments section to express their excitement and admiration. Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Kat.. ❤️❤️❤️ ur mummy misses you”.

One social media user wrote, “Awww you guys make my heart melt! ❤️❤️”, with another sharing, “Queen with her King 😭✋🏻💘”. Another wrote, “They both are so adorable ❤️😍”.

One comment read, “Melting seeing you two 🫠💘”, with one social media user mentioning, “Myyyyy god 😍😍😍 u guys just make love feel pure and very very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Katrina ❤️❤️@vickykaushal09 @katrinakaif”.

“Blushing seeing these beautiesss,” one gushed, with one writing, “So cuteeeeeeee❤️❤️❤️”. One wrote, “Just sooo much loveeeee>3”.

One mentioned, “Kat's 1st birthday with Vihaan 🥹🫶🏻”, with another writing, “Vihaans parents are the cutest ever! 🥰🤍🧿”. One social media user wrote, “This happens when y marry the man who loves yo.”

More about Vicky and Katrina Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.

Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.