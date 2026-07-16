Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: ‘Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way’
Katrina Kaif's quote reminds us of the necessity to take both external and internal challenges in stride and move ahead in life.
In the country of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif needs no introduction. Born in British Hong Kong as Katrina Rosemary Turcotte, she has lived in several countries before transforming herself into a star in India.
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Katrina’s rise was slow but steady. She made a name for herself as a model before being cast in films in the early 2000s. Working in Bollywood did not come easily for her because of her limited command of Hindi in the early days. However, being the indomitable spirit that she is, she kept working at it until she became a star in her own right.
In addition to being an actor and model, Katrina is also an entrepreneur, launching her own beauty line in 2019. She is married to Vicky Kaushal, with whom she shares a son.
She celebrates her birthday every year on July 16. Commemorating the day, today’s quote of the day is from her interview with the week published in December 2024. It reads:
“Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way.”
What is the meaning of Katrina Kaif’s quote?
In the interview, Katrina addressed her issues with self-image, something that many people struggle with in their daily lives. However, when it comes from a person as beautiful and successful as Katrina, it helps normalise the idea for many.
“I completely struggle with self-acceptance. Things are not what they seem on the surface; that has been one of the savings, or learnings, of my life,” she said at the time. “When you are struggling with something, it seems like you are drowning and everyone else is thriving. But that’s not the way it is.”
“Things are not what they seem. You have to pick yourself up, and you have to keep fighting. Life is going to give you moments of ups and downs, but you have to find your way.”
The quote suggests that, even though self-doubt is the norm, it is not a sufficient reason to deter oneself from the path of progress. Despite the challenges life may throw at us, it is our job to take them in stride and move ahead.
Relevance of Katrina Kaif’s quote
For the average person, life is not just a series of challenges; sometimes it is a lot of challenges piling over one another at the same time. And in an age where one is connected with the world around the clock, taking time off to recover and figure stuff out is a privilege that not many have.
As such, Katrina’s quote gives us a timely reminder that one needs to chart their own way through challenges and self-doubt, to ultimately reach where they are meant to be.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More