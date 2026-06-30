Quote of the day by Katrina Kaif: The lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to the time…'

Katrina Kaif is one of the highly-paid Bollywood actors and the founder of the brand Kay Beauty. Known for her phenomenal fitness regime, lifestyle, dancing, and acting, Katrina Kaif quite frequently discusses resilience and hard work. In an interview with Anupama Chopra on October 21, 2022, during promotions for the film Phone Bhoot, she emphasised one of the biggest learnings of her life. She said, “The lesson I am constantly learning is to let things happen according to the time they are meant to happen, and not try to force things according to my timeline.” Katrina Kaif is one of the highly-paid Bollywood actors and the founder of the brand Kay Beauty. (Internal)

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Married to actor Vicky Kaushal in 2021, Katrina Kaif's empowering mindset makes her one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry.