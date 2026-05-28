Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal introduce baby Vihaan to paparazzi for first time, reveal one rule to protect his privacy

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are taking a page out of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s playbook when it comes to protecting their newborn’s privacy. The couple recently introduced their baby boy, Vihaan, to the paparazzi during an outing at the Mumbai airport, while also making it clear that they do not want his pictures clicked or shared publicly. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

Katrina-Vicky introduce baby Vihaan to paparazzi According to several paparazzi pages on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky introduced their newborn son, Vihaan, to the paparazzi on Monday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport as they jetted out of the city.

While photographers managed to capture Vicky at the airport, Katrina requested them not to click her pictures as she carried baby Vihaan in her arms. However, the couple did allow the paparazzi to meet their newborn son for the first time.

"Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi," revealed a photographer present at the airport.

Introducing their son to the photographers marked a rare public moment for Katrina and Vicky, who are known for keeping their personal lives away from the spotlight. It also marked the first time the couple openly conveyed their stance on protecting their baby’s privacy, with a clear no-photography request for little Vihaan.