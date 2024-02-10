Sharvari Wagh: I did a road trip with my family across New Zealand

The love for travel runs in the blood and the statement sets absolutely fit for Sharvari Wagh as her family has always been “avid travelers”, so “whenever we get the time, we make a plan. I have traveled the most with them, so it’s a thing.” The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2, took a break from her busy schedule go to New Zealand with her family recently. “I had gone over Christmas with my family. It is kind of like a ritual because my brother is in school and gets a Christmas break, so we mostly travel around this time only. We did a road trip across New Zealand, and it was really beautiful. The best thing about the trip was being in a car with my entire family. It was a lot of fun and connected everyone; we had no option but to sit with each other for hours and hours,” she shares. sharvari wagh new zealand trip

Detailing about the unique experience during the road trip, she reveals, “We made some road trip games and played them all the while. We stopped at malls, towns, cafes, local food joints, and spoke to so many local people. These kinds of experiences are very enriching, adding, “We visited places like Auckland, Queenstown, and a town called Kaikora, where we even spotted whales and sea lions. We also crossed so many farms and lands of vegetation. We picked cherries and strawberries from different farms, and they were the best that I have ever had.”

Unveiling her passion for photography, Wagh also highlights her fascination with capturing moments using her manual camera. “Whenever I go anywhere, I have this keeda of carrying my camera. I have a manual vintage camera, and it is really exciting and new to use it. New Zealand has beautiful landscapes, and I was super excited to get the camera out and click pictures to learn a new skill. My brain was constantly functioning on what to click next,” the 27-year-old expresses.

“Ever since I have had a phone, I have been clicking pictures. The interest bloomed 2 years back, and I have been using a camera since then. The fun of it is that I can click a picture of the world, and then I am not scrolling and spending time looking at it. Once I click the picture, it’s done; then I can enjoy the moment. That’s what I love the most about a manual camera,” she further adds.

Its not just the New Zealand trip that was memorable for her, the actor loves travelling and has many more destinations in her dream list. “A few years ago, I went to Greece. It is a beautiful place and would be in my favorites list always. In India, I would love to do this trip of the seven sisters, the whole belt. It would be a beautiful tour, and I would love to do that someday,” Wagh tells us.

“Mujhe Japan jaane ka bahut mann hai, I want to go and live their culture. I don’t want to go there as a tourist; I want to make sushi, and I want to live like the Japanese. It’s something in my mind, and I hope I can do it someday,” she signs off.