Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao look distressed as son Azad cries while leaving pet clinic in Mumbai. Watch

Reacting to the video, one person commented, “His pet is sick may be.” Another added, “Koi pet hoga inka, may be serious....” A third person wrote, “Maybe dog died.” Another comment read, "Might be some pet lost its life. Sad😢"

The clip shows Aamir and Kiran visibly upset and in distress as the actor carries the pet carrier. Behind Aamir, Azad is seen wiping tears from his eyes with his T-shirt. Aamir first gets inside the car with the pet, followed by Azad. After ensuring that Azad has entered the car, Kiran follows them. The family has not revealed whether the pet was unwell or had passed away.

Though Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separated after 15-16 years of marriage, the former couple remains committed to co-parenting their son, Azad . Recently, a video of the couple making sure that they were with Azad has surfaced on social media. The video shows Azad crying while exiting a pet clinic as Aamir carries their pet in a pet carrier.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's relationship Aamir and Kiran met in 2001 on the set of the film Lagaan, where Kiran Rao worked as an assistant director. The couple married in December 2005 after Aamir Khan's divorce from his first wife, Reena Dutta. He has two children with Reena - Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. After their marriage, Aamir and Kiran welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, via surrogacy in 2011.

In a 2013 interview with The Times of India, Aamir had spoken about how Azad's personality resembles his own, as he is also a thoughtful person. He had said, "Azad is a mix of the two of us. In terms of his physicality, his eyes and the upper part of the face have gone on me, and the mouth is more like Kiran's. In terms of his personality and nature also, he's a combination. He's got some qualities of me, and Kiran ka, he has that infectious joy which she has in her personality, I think he's taken that from her. I'd like to say he's taken his thoughtfulness from me! He's in his thoughts, like I am, most of the time. But he has a very winning smile like Kiran's."