From Hollywood to Korean and Chinese cinema, a number of stars are preparing to embark on the journey of parenthood for the second time. Whether announced on the red carpet, through a sweet social media post or in a more personal revelation, lets take a look at celebs who recently shared the news that their new innings: Bonnie Wright, Brianne Howey, Wunmi Mosaku and more; Meet the second-time moms-to-be

Wunmi Mosaku The Sinners actor revealed she was expecting her second child at the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11. Mosaku, who was already a mother, chose the red carpet to share the personal news and later opened up about the emotional significance of the pregnancy in a personal essay.

Bonnie Wright Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright announced her second pregnancy on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, with a sweet Instagram post featuring her two-year-old son, Elio, resting on her lap as she showed off her baby bump. She revealed that her “second little earthling” would be joining the family in autumn.

Becca Tobin Glee actor Becca Tobin announced on April 29 that she and her husband, Zach Martin, were expecting their second child via surrogate. She shared the news on her LadyGang podcast and later posted a video of herself revealing the news to a friend, saying she had been waiting a long time to share the moment.

Kaley Cuoco American actor Kaley Cuoco announced her second pregnancy with fiancé Tom Pelphrey on Instagram on June 10 this year. The couple, who are already parents to daughter Matilda, revealed they were expecting another girl through a family photo carousel featuring a gender-reveal cake, a sonogram and Cuoco’s baby bump.

Brianne Howey Ginny & Georgia star Brianne Howey announced her second pregnancy on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026. Sharing a picture of herself cradling her baby bump in a yellow dress, she captioned the post, “Here we grow again,” as she and husband Matt Ziering prepared to welcome their second child.

Park Shin-hye South Korean actor Park Shin-hye’s agency confirmed her second pregnancy on April 14, 2026. The agency announced that she was expecting her second child with husband Choi Tae-joon and was due to give birth in autumn. The couple already have a son, who was born in May 2022.