Janhvi Kapoor gushes about shooting for Devara Part 1 with Jr NTR: ‘My character is very entertaining’

After giving a sneak peek into her character as Thangam, actor Janhvi Kapoor has reignited the excitement amongst the fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of one of the much-anticipated magnum opus Devara: Part 1 starring NTR Jr in the lead. (Also Read: Mr and Mrs Mahi song Agar Ho Tum: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor fall in love over cricket. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor poses for pictures while promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi in New Delhi.(PTI)

Janhvi Kapoor visited Delhi to promote her upcoming film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, on Monday. However, it was her enthusiastic remarks about her role in the highly anticipated Devara: Part 1 that stole the spotlight. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film features Janhvi alongside Jr NTR, marking her debut collaboration with the RRR actor.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Janhvi Kapoor on Devara: Part 1

Janhvi expressed her immense gratitude and excitement about being a part of Devara: Part 1. "My character is very entertaining. I had a great time on that set because the way those people carry out their work with love, the way they do it, the passion with which they do their work, their stories are so beautiful. They present every story with conviction. It is very unique, a different temperament, passion, attitude is there in their films. And I consider myself very lucky to have got this opportunity," she said.

Jr NTR on Devara: Part 1

The buzz around Devara: Part 1 has been growing steadily, especially after Jr NTR's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad. The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

His words have only heightened the anticipation for the film, which promises gripping action sequences and an extraordinary musical score. The film which also stars Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role, marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with the director, following their successful venture Janatha Garage in 2016, which received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics.

About Devara

The first part of Devara is set to release on October 10 this year, coinciding with the Dussehra weekend. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by R Rathnavelu.

The makers recently shared a new poster of Janhvi as Thangam, showcasing her in an ethereal half saree, standing gracefully beside a tree, complemented by a red bindi and stunning jewellery.

Upcoming work

Apart from Devara: Part 1, Janhvi is eagerly awaiting the release of Mr and Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma. The film, which co-stars Rajkummar Rao, revolves around cricket, drama, and love. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks Janhvi's second collaboration with Sharan Sharma after their successful project Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. It also reunites her with Rajkummar Rao, following their pairing in the horror-comedy Roohi. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Mr and Mrs Mahi is set to release on May 31.