Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan team up for an action comedy film

New onscreen couple!

Ayushmann and Sara have started working on the project, which is written and directed by Aakash Kaushik. They have already started shooting for it.

Amid a buzz around the project, the news was confirmed by trade expert Taran Adarsh through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The project, which is yet to be titled, is backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It also marks Ayushmann's first collaboration with Dharma Productions.

The social media post read, “AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA’S ACTION-COMEDY”.

“Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik… This is Dharma and Sikhya’s third theatrical collaboration… Shooting has begun… Title will be announced soon,” added the post.

Other details around the project are still under wraps. However, it is said that the film, touted as a ‘full-fledged commercial entertainer’, will come packed with a lot of action, thrills, and laughs.

More about Ayushmann and Sara’s work

Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa’s comedy-drama Dream Girl 2, which also starred Ananya Panday. It was released in theatres on August 25, 2023. The film performed well at the box office and registered over ₹100 crore in collection. The film also featured Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Sara was last seen in Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. While the former directed by Homi Adajania is a murder mystery, the latter is based on India's struggle for independence. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino, which will be a sequel to Life… In a Metro. Metro.. In Dino, also has a cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.