Aditya Roy Kapur's new commercial with Ananya Panday released amid breakup rumours; fans react

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's relationship has been doing rounds the past few days. While gossip mills have been claiming that the couple has parted ways, an advertisement featuring them was released on May 10. Aditya also took to his Instagram stories to repost the commercial. (Also read: After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur parties with Sara Ali Khan) Aditya Roy Kapur shot for an ad commercial with Ananya Panday.

Aditya drops new commercial with Ananya

The advertisement promoting an eyewear brand shows, Aditya and Ananya donning different shades. The duo is seen having a fun time as they smile and dance next to each other. On March 29, Aditya had shared a poster of himself and Ananya posing for the same eyewear brand. The actors had also featured in a commercial in April this year. As soon as the new advertisement of Aditya-Ananya released, fans expressed happiness in the comments section.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A netizen commented, “Okay so they’re still together (heart emoji).” Another user wrote, “Adi and Annie be like : Woohooo, how's the Surprise (smiling and heart emojis).” A fan captioned his post as, “Ananya and aditya please get back together asap (heart emoji) you two look so good together.” Another fan pointed out, “Finally adi posted the story to clear out all rumors (heart emoji) adi and ananya are very much together and happy together (heart-shaped-eye emoji).”

Aditya Roy Kapur shared eyewear ad with Ananya Panday amid breakup rumours.

Ananya Panday's cryptic post on life

The rumours about the alleged breakup surfaced when Ananya had shared a cryptic note on her Instagram story. Her post read as, “If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you, it will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours - because if it's truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul.”

Ananya Panday's upcoming projects

Ananya will make a cameo appearance in Vicky Kaushal-Tripti Dimri's Bad Newz. She will be also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's next directorial - Control. The actir will also feature in C Sankaran Nair's biopic titled Shankara, starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in pivotal characters.

Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming projects

Aditya eill be seen next in Anurag Basu's Metro… In Dino. The movie features Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher and Pankaj Tripathi in crucial characters.

Ananya and Aditya have not yet made any official statement on the alleged breakup gossips.