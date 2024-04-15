Ananya Panday gets emotional seeing pic of her, Suhana Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys from early IPL season

Ananya Panday got emotional seeing a throwback picture doing the rounds on social media. The said picture is a collage that juxtaposes a picture from an older edition of Indian Premiere League, featuring Ananya and her BFF Suhana Khan, with their latest picture from the Kolkata Knight Riders match in Kolkata on Sunday. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he picks up discarded KKR flags after last night's IPL match. Watch) Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan at a previous IPL edition and at the KKR match on Sunday respectively

Ananya and Suhana's IPL appearance – then and now

On Sunday, Ananya shared a picture on her Instagram Stories with a love and teary-eyed emoji. The photo followed the popular template of “How it started” and “how it's going.” The first part had a young Suhana and a young Ananya wearing KKR jerseys and smiling for the camera. They accompanied Suhana's father and actor Shah Rukh Khan, who owns the Kolkata IPL team. One can also spot actors Hrithik Roshan and Chunky Panday by his side.

The second picture was one of the grown-up Ananya and Suhana in the stands, watching the KKR match on Sunday. It was part of the dump Suhana shared on her Instagram handle after KKR's victory on Sunday.

Suhana and Ananya at KKR match

Following KKR's 8-wicket victory, Suhana took to her social media to express her happiness about the team's win. Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, the actor posted a series of pictures with a caption that read, “Winning at home.”

The album starts with some lovely pictures of her, followed by a video in which she seems to be gasping, perhaps reacting to a wicket falling. She also posted a picture with Ananya.

Ananya also posted glimpses from the stadium and shared her excitement. Close pals Ananya and Suhana wore black and white t-shirts with the team's logo. Ananya was seen chilling with Shah Rukh's younger son AbRam and snapping selfies with him. She captioned the video, “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo. Winning at Eden Gardens is the best feeling.” Suhana commented, 'The bestttt,' while their BFF Shanaya Kapoor regretted missing out on the fun.

Shah Rukh also attended the IPL 2024 match between KKR and Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens on Sunday, accompanied by Suhana, Ananya, and AbRam.

On the work front, Ananya, last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, is preparing for Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She is also set to appear in the upcoming show Call Me Bae.