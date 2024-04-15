Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts as he picks up discarded KKR flags after last night's IPL match. Watch

Trust Shah Rukh Khan to overshadow everyone whenever he attends an Indian Premiere League (IPL) match. The actor and Kolkata Knight Riders owner was at Kolkata's Eden Gardens stadium to cheer for his team. However, a sweet post-match gesture by him is now being shared online. A video of Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture was shared on social media.

SRK's sweet gesture

A video filmed by a fan shows Shah Rukh picking up discarded KKR flags off seats and the floor of the VIP section. He picks up a few of them and hands it to his bodyguard. Fans can be heard screaming his name, asking him to wave at them. After cleaning up the area, Shah Rukh turns around and gives his fans a flying kiss.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also after the match, Shah Rukh met a few players and fans on the cricket pitch. He wore a purple KKR T-shirt and black pants. He also tied his hair in a messy do.

Kolkata Knight Riders registered an eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. KKR is in the second spot, with four wins and a loss in five matches. It gives them a total of eight points. LSG is in the fifth spot with three wins and three losses, giving them six points.

Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan and younger son AbRam were also at the match. Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday was also present with them. Both the young actors shared pictures and videos from the match on social media.

SRK: The Lucky Mascot?

Earlier, in April, when KKR defeated Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam, SRK went to the stadium to personally congratulate the players, even planting a kiss on Rishabh Pant's head. He also gave hugs to the cricketers.

Taking to X, the IPL treated fans to a video of Shah Rukh meeting teams on the ground post-match. In the video, the Jawan actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam.

SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Dunki, which released in December 2023. He has not announced his next project yet but reports suggest that he will be teaming up with daughter Suhana Khan for a film titled King.