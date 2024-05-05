Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday broke up almost a month ago, ‘were going quite strong’: Report

Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reportedly parted ways "almost a month ago". As reported by Times of India, Ananya "is trying to move on". Aditya and Ananya dated for almost two years. (Also Read | Ananya Panday on leaked vacation pics with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'As actors, we signed up for it') Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dated for nearly two years.

When did Aditya and Ananya break up

Times of India, quoting a close friend, reported, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

Ananya's cryptic post

Last month, after Ananya shared a cryptic post on Instagram, the rumours of her break-up with Aditya started emerging. Her post on her Instagram Stories read, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you, it will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours - because if it's truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."

Ananya's ‘Coy Kapur' remark

Last year, they made headlines when several of their pictures vacationing together in Spain and other places emerged online. Ananya and Aditya were often seen together and out and about in Mumbai. During an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan, Ananya called herself Ananya ‘Coy Kapur'.

What Ananya had said on her personal life

Speaking with News18 about rumours about her personal life, Ananya had said in January this year, “I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”