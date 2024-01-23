Ananya Panday on leaked vacation pics with Aditya Roy Kapur: 'As actors, we signed up for it'

Ananya Panday has said her leaked vacation pictures with Aditya Roy Kapur or the public's interest in her personal life doesn't bother her as she has signed up for it being an actor. She told News18 in an interview that she doesn't get upset over such rumours now, but she does try to draw a line to protect her personal life from public scrutiny. Also read: Ananya Panday carries giant sieve as she debuts at Paris Fashion Week, internet compares her with Uorfi Javed Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday at a restaurant in Lisbon.

Ananya on her leaked pics with Aditya

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur had made headlines last year when several pictures of them vacationing together in Spain and other places went viral. The two have not spoken openly about the same but continue to be spotted together at events and parties. Sharing her reaction to rumours about her personal life, Ananya Panday told the portal, “I can’t say it bothers me."

She added, "As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

Ananya Panday's recent work

Ananya was last seen in the Netflix film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Despite delivering seven films in four years of her acting career, Ananya is often targeted by trolls for her statements, acting chops or for hailing from a film family.

She had told PTI earlier this month, "If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever's happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling."

Ananya will next be seen in her debut web series, Call Me Bae. She also has two films in her kitty, including The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair and a film titled Control.

