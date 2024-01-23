Ananya Panday carries giant sieve as she debuts at Paris Fashion Week, internet compares her with Uorfi Javed

Actor Ananya Panday turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra at the ongoing Paris Haute Couture Week 2024. She turned heads and became the youngest Bollywood actor to walk the ramp. While she grabbed attention for her walk, it was her attire that left people talking on the internet. Also read: Ananya Panday's parents wanted her to finish college before Student of the Year Ananya Panday markes her debut at Paris couture Fashion week for Rahul Mishra.

Ananya Panday walk for Rahul Mishra

Ananya stunned in a butterfly-inspired black mini dress. As a part of her statement outfit, she carried a giant sieve decorated with butterfly motifs. The sieve was seemingly attached to the dress underneath. She finished off her look with a sleek hair bun and black high heels.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video from the show. In the caption, Ananya wrote, "Walking for @rahulmishra_7 at Paris Couture week." Rahul's collection, titled Superheroes, was inspired by insects such as butterflies, beetles, snakes and more.

Internet reacts

Reacting to Ananya's look, the internet is divided. One user wrote in the comment section, “Ananya in Paris couture week so proud of her.” “Fashion inspired from Urfi,” added another. One more commented, “As a model, she is fantastic.” “Is this a new Uorfi?” teased someone else.

This was the first time for Ananya to walk the ramp in Paris. Talking about the collection, designer Rahul Mishra said, “Beyond my own comfort zone, I look back once more at those who’ve been here before me. I seek to not just just appreciate the beauty or the vividness of the insect kingdom but also challenge our whole conditioning/education towards how we treat insects and feel the emotions otherwise coming from a primal notion of fear.”

Upcoming work

Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which earned her praises. It also had Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and was directed by Arjun Varain Singh. It is streaming on Netflix. Ananya will be next seen in a cyber-thriller tentatively titled Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. She also has Call My Bae. She is also a part of Akshay Kumar's Shankara.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place