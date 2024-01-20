Ananya Panday's parents wanted her to finish college before Student of the Year: 'They said, don't blame us later'

Ananya Panday may prosper in her career now with the box office success of Dream Girl 2 and the rave reviews for her performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, but her parents have always wanted her to complete her education first. In an interview with Galatta Plus, she attributed the same to her father and actor Chunky Panday's career downfalls and the fact that his parents were doctors. (Also Read: Ananya Panday on catfights between Bollywood actors: 'Alia Bhatt called me after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan') Ananya Panday made her debut with Student of the Year 2(Photo: Instagram)

Ananya on bagging her debut film

“Before that (going to college), I had the opportunity to meet Karan (Johar, producer). I auditioned for Student (of the Year, debut film). The film worked out for me. But they (her parents), still at that time, were like, ‘Listen, we think you should go to college. You want to do the film. So later, if things don’t work out later, don't blame us. Don't say we made you do this because we want you to attend college.' But it was solely my decision,” Ananya said in the interview.

Ananya on what her parents said about her career choice

Ananya explained how while she always wanted to be an actor, the acting bug didn't bite her because her father was in the business. She said he would never take her to his film sets, barring three occasions. “It was also something my parents didn't take seriously when I said I wanted to be an actor. They were always like kind of particular about my college and education, and finishing that and having a backup."

She added, "Because my dad (Chunky Panday) has had a successful run, but it's been filled with ups and downs. It's not been the smoothest of journeys. More than anything, he understood how hazy it is. The failure rate is higher than the success. So he wanted me to have a backup. And his parents were doctors. So it's a generational thing that's been happening in our family.”

Ananya will be next seen in Control and Call My Bae.

