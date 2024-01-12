Ananya Panday on catfights between Bollywood actors: 'Alia Bhatt called me after watching Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'

Ananya Panday has been praised for her Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In an interview with News18, the actor said she was pleased with the response from her female contemporaries such as Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and others. Slamming those who pit her against her peers, Ananya said she shares a great rapport with most of them, adding she does not shy away from doing two-heroine projects. Also read: Ananya Panday praises Alia Bhatt, says she's a 'massive fan' Ananya Panday spoke about her equation with Alia Bhatt and Tara Sutaria.

On perception that women don’t support each other

Calling herself ‘the flag bearer of women being friends with each other’, Ananya Panday said, "After watching this film (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan), Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur called and Kriti Sanon messaged me. I think it’s just an outside perception that women don’t support each other. But I’ve only encountered supportive female friends. I’ve done many two-girl films. I’ve worked with Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2), Bhumi Pednekar (Pati Patni Aur Woh) and Deepika Padukone (Gehraiyaan), and I’ve only had wonderful experiences with them.”

Ananya on how she celebrated her film's success

When asked how she celebrated the success of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya, who rang in the New Year in London with Aditya Roy Kapur, said, “After the release, the entire team felt so proud and happy. I celebrated it by disconnecting a little bit. I think that’s the best way of celebrating a film like this. I rebooted and reflected my life and spent time with my tribe. That was how I paid ode to the film."

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Ananya Panday, one of the leads alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, has garnered a lot of praise for her portrayal of Ahana in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which centres around love and heartache in the digital age. The Netflix original marked the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. It was produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. It was released on December 26, 2023.

