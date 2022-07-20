Ananya Panday praises Alia Bhatt, says she's a 'massive fan': ‘I love her work and I love her spirit’

Ananya Panday said in a new interview that she was inspired by Alia Bhatt. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student of the Year 2, while Alia made her debut with Student of the Year in 2012. Ananya said she was always looking forward to her work. Ananya also spoke about being 'a massive Alia Bhatt fan'. Read more: Ananya Panday shares a glimpse of Liger shoot in US

Ananya said she was learning about cinema by watching ‘some of the stuff that the greats have created’. The actor that in the last two years, she has begun to consume cinema from around the world, and ‘enjoyed some of the titles in Indian regional cinema’. When asked, which ‘greats’ have influenced her, Ananya spoke about Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Natalie Portman.

“I have been a massive Alia Bhatt fan all along. I am vocal about it. I love her work and I love her spirit. I am always looking forward to her work. There’s so much she packs in, with so much nuance and novelty and she has some amazing pieces of work to her credit,” Ananya told The Times of India.

Speaking of Allu and Natalie, Ananya said she makes it a point to watch something new every day and get inspired. She called him the ‘coolest’. “Allu Arjun is another actor whose work I’ve just begun to follow and I think he is the coolest person ever. I make it a point to watch something new every day and get inspired by it in some form. Like I saw Closer and I loved Natalie Portman’s work. She was awesome in that character. So, the idea is to be inspired every day of the year,” Ananya said.

Ananya, who was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone, will soon be seen in the upcoming film, Liger. The film also stars Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda and is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger is set to hit theatres on August 26 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, which is expected to release in 2023.

