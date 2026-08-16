Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi film races to ₹72 crore, beats Murder 2 lifetime haul
Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Emraan Hashmi's film is now racing towards the ₹100 crore mark.
Awarapan 2 worldwide box office collection day 2: Awarapan 2 has released smack in the middle of Emraan Hashmi’s renaissance, and its effect is showing in the film’s box-office returns. The sequel to the cult classic released amid heavy anticipation. The result is Emraan Hashmi registering the biggest opening of his career as a lead actor, and that too, by quite a margin.
Awarapan 2 box office update
Awarapan 2 set a new record for Emraan Hashmi by grossing over ₹8 crore in advance bookings alone. This enabled the film to have a record-breaking start on Friday, its release day. The film minted ₹22 crore net ( ₹26.20 crore gross) on its release day in India, and ₹28 crore worldwide. This was, by far, the best opening of Emraan’s career. Awarapan 2 was a rage in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, registering up to 90% occupancy on Friday night shows in many cities. On Saturday, the film registered a huge 50% jump in domestic collections, netting ₹33.75 crore and taking its India collections to ₹55.75 crore net ( ₹67 crore gross)
Overseas, the film did not do much, beyond a couple of centres in the Middle East and North America. However, it still managed to bring in over $650K from international territories. This gives the film a worldwide start of over ₹73 crore in just two days.
Awarapan 2 beats many Emraan Hashmi films’ lifetime hauls
Deep Dive
Just how big is Awarapan 2’s start can be gauged by the fact that the film surpassed the lifetime collection of part 1 ( ₹13 crore) in under a day. In two days, it has already become one of the highest-grossing films led by Emraan Hashmi. On Saturday, Awarapan 2 surpassed the lifetime collections of other Emraan films, including Jannat 2 ( ₹66 crore) and Murder 2 ( ₹70 crore). Among films led by Emraan, only one now stands ahead of Awarapan 2: Raaz 3 ( ₹102 crore). The sequel should easily surpass this by Sunday evening, too.
All about Awarapan 2
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role of Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani, and Suvinder Vicky. The film received mixed to positive reviews, but praise for Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the overall tone. Awarapan 2 clashed at the box office with Batwara 1947, but easily outperformed it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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