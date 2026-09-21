'Deepika Padukone has depth, Konkona Sensharma makes acting look like child's play': Meghna Gulzar on her female actors

‘Konkona makes acting look like child's play’

Meghna shared that Konkona makes acting look like child's play. She said, “She makes acting look like child's play. I still remember, we were in Delhi, it was freezing. We were discussing how the scene is going to be. She was supposed to be in a nightgown and she was supposed to see the body at the morgue. She was wearing a jacket. She removed the jacket and as I said ‘action’, she had broken down, screamed to the point where I have goosebumps thinking about it. And immediately as I say ‘cut’, she comes out of the character and asks for the jacket. When you see this, you are like, did she not feel the performance? But when you see the shot, there is no way she would have done it without feeling anything.”