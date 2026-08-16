Ramayana trailer takes China by storm, viewers call it better than Hollywood, Chinese films: 'We can't make such epics'
Chinese viewers have lapped up the trailer of Ramayana, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana has been billed as the most expensive Indian film ever made. On a scale so grand that it evokes Hollywood blockbusters, Ramayana has global aspirations, including a wide release in China. So far, it has managed to raise intrigue with its teaser and trailer. The Ramayana trailer, in particular, has been huge in China, crossing a million views in just a few hours. The comments, thousands of them, are largely praising the film’s scale, calling it even better than homegrown Chinese films.
Chinese viewers go ga-ga over Ramayana
Comments on the Ramayana trailer posted in China ranged from surprise over an Indian film delivering this scale to disappointment over Chinese films not matching up. One person compared Ramayana to the Fengshen film series, saying, “The special effects are much better than Fengshen,” and wrote that Ramayana is better than the $360-million blockbuster. Another wondered if these effects could have elevated the series. “Is this effect what domestic directors wanted for Investiture of the Gods?” Another comment read, “How does this feel better than the domestic films from the past two years?”
Many Chinese viewers bemoaned that local filmmakers are unable to give Chinese mythology the same treatment. “We can't make such epic myths because these sh***y directors lack respect for our national myths, complained one.
‘India’s own Odyssey’
Many other comments called the film’s effects better than even some Hollywood blockbusters. “The filming is better than Legendary,” read one comment, referring to Legendary Entertainment, which has produced films like 300, Clash of the Titans, Godzilla, and the Jurassic World franchise. Legendary is best known for mounting its monsterverse featuring King Kong and Godzilla. Another comment called Ramayana “India's own Odyssey.”
All about Ramayana
Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The two-part film also stars Yash as Ravana and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Yash is also the film’s co-producer, partnering with Namit Malhotra. The film also features a large ensemble cast, including Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor. Ramayana Part One is slated to release worldwide on November 6, ahead of Diwali. The film's global distribution is being handled by Sony Pictures. As part of the deal, in China, Ramayana will be distributed by Sony under the local title Ramayana: The Legend of the Prince.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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