Ananya Panday gets emotional on the sets of Liger, shares throwback memories from the US

Actor Ananya Panday revisited memories from the US while she was shooting for her upcoming film Liger. Marking the Bollywood debut of South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, the film was shot in Nevada and boxer Mike Tyson is also a part of it. Sharing a glimpse of her shoot days, Ananya dropped a bunch of pictures to sum up her nostalgic state of mind. (Also read: Ananya Panday says she exchanges acting tips with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: 'Always dreamt of becoming actresses')

From gorging on burger, pizza and ice cream to happily posing in a car, and stepping out in stylish outfits, the pictures define Ananya’s many moods during the international shoot schedule. In one picture, she is also seen with tear on the sets. “Never getting over Nevada,” she wrote in the caption and added, “Throwback to the best time shooting for Liger.”

Pictures from Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Speaking about Liger, Ananya recently praised her co-star, Vijay and called him amazing. She told India Today that they had a lot of fun while shooting in the US together. “To talk to, he is so kind. We had a lot of fun when we were shooting in USA together. We have wrapped the film, and I just wrapped up dubbing for the film. So now it’s almost fully ready. The film is going to come in August and it is a full-on masala film. I think it will make people really happy watching it,” she said during an interaction.

Ananya is the eldest daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey. While she is currently gearing up for the upcoming release of Liger, she has also started shooting for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. In the project, she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

