Ananya Panday says she exchanges acting tips with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor: 'Always dreamt of becoming actresses'

Actor Ananya Panday has successfully marked her debut in the Bollywood industry and is looking forward to her best friends, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor's big Bollywood break. The trio share a close bond and is often seen hanging out together. Recently Ananya opened up about giving pointers to her friends as a more experienced actor. (Read also: Ananya Panday shows her goofy side as she poses with mom Bhavana Pandey in throwback pics from family holiday)

Ananya is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavna Pandey. She was launched by Karan Johar in his film Student of the Year 2, opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also marked Tara Sutaria's entry into the film industry.

When asked if Ananya has given any acting-related tips to her friends Suhana and Shanaya, she told India Today that she is not the right person to do so. She reasoned, "I am really no one to give them tips because I have just started out myself. But, we have always dreamt of becoming actresses since we were really young." The actor also added that she keeps discussing work with Suhana and Shanaya. "We all take tips from one another," she added.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana is currently shooting for her first Bollywood film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Netflix recently released the first look of the film.

Shanaya is Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter. She is debuting alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in Bedhadak. The film is backed by Karan Johar and will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Ananya, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, has now started shooting for her next, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Produced by Tiger Baby Film the film will star her with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Apart from this, she also has Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut, Liger.

