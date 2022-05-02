Ananya Panday shows her goofy side as she poses with mom Bhavana Pandey in throwback pics from family holiday. See post

Bhavana Pandey has shared throwback pictures from a family holiday, in which she is seen posing with her husband, actor Chunky Panday and daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. The pictures were from the time the family vacationed in Mexico. Ananya was seen showing her goofy side as she struck a silly pose in a selfie with her mother. Also Read| Ananya Panday sings lullaby for baby sister Rysa Panday in this throwback video, fans call them 'cuties'. Watch

Sharing the pictures, Bhavana noted that she would like to go on another vacation. Mentioning the location to be Puerto Vallarta, Bhavana wrote, "Take me back to Mexico !!!! #throwback #traveldiaries !!! Can’t wait to travel again." She also added emojis of a cocktail glass, an orange heart, and a smiling cat with heart-shaped eyes.

The first picture showed her posing with a cocktail, while the next one had her posing with her elder daughter. Ananya was sticking her tongue out in the picture as the actor posed with her mother. Both of them were wearing sunglasses. Bhavana also shared a picture with her younger daughter Rysa, which showed them enjoying themselves in a swimming pool.

The next picture was a selfie clicked by Ananya, though only her hands and a part of her face could be seen in the picture. It featured her parents Bhavana and Chunky smiling at the camera. The other pictures featured a glimpse of the beach, churches, and streets of Mexico. In the comments section, fans called them the "best family ever." One wrote, "Awww it is so sweet." Another commented, "Hotties." Chunky also shared the post on Instagram Stories.

Bhavana will be next seen in the second season of Netflix's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari. Ananya is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in which her co-stars are Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, along with boxer Mike Tyson.

