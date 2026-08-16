Kareena Kapoor takes fans back to her Tashan romance with husband Saif Ali Khan with unseen pics on his birthday

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram to share several pictures from their holiday. In one, the couple can be seen enjoying the ocean and cool breeze on a boat as Kareena clicks a selfie. Another picture captures the couple posing together, with Kareena looking stunning in a white bikini while Saif stands beside her in a white shirt and red shorts.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today, August 16. While the actor largely stays away from social media, his wife and actor Kareena Kapoor often gives fans glimpses of him through her Instagram posts. On his birthday, Kareena shared a series of unseen pictures from their vacation, all "approved by Saif", along with a heartfelt note for her husband.

The pictures also offered glimpses of their long drive and Saif's doting-dad moments as he walked alongside their sons while they enjoyed the sunset. The final picture showed the couple's goofy side as they posed for a mirror selfie in a lift.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena penned a sweet birthday note, which read, "Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die…♥️🌈 how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him 🌈🤣♥️ loves it when I post his pictures." Kareena also added Tashan's song Dil Dance Maare in the background — the same film that brought the two closer and sparked their romance. Saif's sister Saba Pataudi also wished him and commented, "Happy birthday bhai. Have an awesome one. Lots of Love."

Fans were delighted to see the unseen pictures of Kareena and Saif. One comment read, "Coolest couple in town." Another wrote, "Love these snippets from your vacation." A third commented, "Love the song selection." Another fan wrote, "Hottest jodi in town", while another called it an "elite level song."

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's marriage Saif and Kareena fell in love while shooting for the 2008 film Tashan. Their relationship attracted considerable media attention, partly because Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh and has two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The couple got married on October 16, 2012, in an intimate ceremony at Saif's Bandra residence in Mumbai. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016, followed by their second son, Jeh Ali Khan, in February 2021.

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's upcoming films Saif will next be seen in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar. The film marks Akshay and Saif's reunion after almost 18 years. While Akshay plays the antagonist, Saif plays a visually challenged man. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.

Kareena will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.