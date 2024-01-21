Ananya Panday was ‘in shock’ when Vikramaditya Motwane offered her a film: My self-belief is pretty low

After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday is gearing up for her next, a cyber thriller tentaively titled Control, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In an interview with Galatta Plus, the actor revealed that she was “in shock” when the filmmaker first approached her for the film. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's parents wanted her to finish college before Student of the Year: 'They said, don't blame us later') Vikramaditya Motwane and Ananya Panday will soon come up with a cyber thriller

What Ananya said

“With Vikram sir, it was actually a dream to work with him because I've watched Udaan countless times. It's my mum's favourite movie. I think I was in shock when he wanted to meet me. To begin with, when my team said Vikram sir wants to meet you, I said, ‘For what? He wants to work with me?’ And when I met him, I asked him, ‘Are you sure you’re directing this film?' He said, ‘Ya, I’m sure.' So it took me some time to register that I'm working with Vikram sir,” Ananya said in the interview.

“The self-belief is very low in me. I'm a validation-seeking sort of person. So even when I'm on set, I need my directors to confirm like 10 times that the shot was okay. I'm always like, ‘Was it okay? Should I do one more?’ Even when someone praises my work or compliments me, my first reaction is, ‘Really? Are you sure? Me?’ So I have that, which I'm trying to get better at. I don't know where it comes from. I think it's always been in my personality,” Ananya added.

About Ananya and Vikramaditya

Vikramaditya Motwane made his directorial debut with the 2010 seminal coming-of-age film Udaan. He went on to make Lootera, Trapped, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, Sacred Games, Ak vs Ak, and most recently, Jubilee. He's also directed the upcoming documentary, Indi(r)a's Emergency.

Ananya made her debut with Punit Malhotra's 2019 campus caper Student of the Year 2. Besides Control, she will also be seen in Call My Bae and Akshay Kumar's Shankara.

