After breakup with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur parties with Sara Ali Khan

Several pictures from the party have emerged on social media, which are going viral. The pictures come a few days after it was reported that Aditya and Ananya have parted ways.

New found love?

In the photographs, Aditya and Sara can be seen having a good time together with filmmaker Anurag Basu. It is said that the pictures are from the filmmaker’s birthday bash hosted on the sets of Metro In Dino. (Read: Metro In Dino announced with Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pritam's music, Anurag Basu to direct)

Aditya and Sara are standing close to each other in the pictures, and seem to have more of a candid bond while Anurag took the centre stage at the party. The photographs have sparked dating rumours.

Splitsville for Ananya and Aditya

The rumours of Ananya and Aditya being in a relationship first surfaced in 2022, which swirled when they made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party in 2022. Filmmaker Karan Johar also dropped hints about Ananya and Aditya during various recent episodes of his talk show, Koffee With Karan. Since then, they were spotted together at airports, and on vacations abroad. (Read: Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about Aditya Roy Kapur: 'She is free to do what she wants')

Earlier this week, a report by an entertainment daily stated that Aditya and Ananya Panday parted ways in March this year. A source close to the estranged couple shared that they are trying to move on while remaining cordial with one another.

“They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely,” the report quoted a source as saying.

When Sara threatened Ananya over a guy

During an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8, Sara teased Ananya about working with Aditya in Metro In Dino. When Ananya, who had lost the rapid-fire round, tried to get a sneak peek of Sara’s coffee hamper, Sara joked, “If you touch my hamper, I’ll touch your hamper.”

When Sara told Ananya that she wouldn’t do that, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor called her a crazy person and replied, “You better not”. Karan went on to point out that Sara was doing a film with Ananya’s ‘hamper’.