Koffee with Karan: Ranking all episodes of Season 8 on the authenticity meter

During the finale episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 today, host Karan Johar explained to the ‘Koffee jury’ when they complained there was no tea this season, that they tried to keep things real this time. Karan argued that since celebrities were too conscious to get candid thanks to social media trolling, the makers decided to take a different approach this time by aiming for authenticity, instead of frivolity or scandal. (Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8: Zeenat Aman and Neetu Kapoor's casual banter says a lot about their sexist heroes) Karan Johar says he tried to keep things 'real' on Koffee with Karan Season 8

So we ranked the episodes of this season from the most real to the most inauthentic:

Kajol and Rani Mukerji

We'd agree with the Koffee jury when they'd say that the episode with Karan's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai leading ladies was the best of this season. And no, not just because it was a lot of unhinged fun, but also it was as real as it could get. Being ‘real’ isn't limited to being reflective or confessional. It also involves giving no hoots to the conventions of the show, and sticking to your vibe. Kajol and Rani's episode had a bit of everything – from discussing their journey from non-friendly cousins and co-stars to friendly companions now, from showing the mirror to Karan more than a few times, and from laughing their way through the Koffee quiz because they don't take competition so seriously anymore.

Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan

As Tanmay Bhatt said in the finale episode, credit must be given to Saif for being unabashedly candid in front of his mom. But even Sharmila exuded both poise and forthrightness when she discussed everything from her infamous bikini shoot from the 1960s, how she was subsequently cornered to be more conservative, her son's many affairs, failed marriage, and second marriage to a daughter-in-law who is as honest and sorted as they are.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Conspiracy theories about how they neither confirmed, nor denied their split rumours may prevent us from calling the season opener the most real of the lot. But in the moment, it did feel consistently a lot more personal than any of the episodes to follow, even from the host's end as he admitted in the finale. The fact that the audience wasn't prepared for the kind of tone the Koffee gods were going for this season didn't work entirely in favour of this episode.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Ajay and Rohit are such sons of the soil, they can't be anything but real. Honestly, Karan Johar was the one trying too hard here. Of course, he didn't go all sex talk on them, but whenever he moved beyond the tales of his childhood, he seemed like putting up an act. Like inserting a Kajol insult in every second remark to Ajay. Move on, please.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

There's barely anything that the siblings can mask in front of each other. Whether it's the men they're seeing or the trauma they went through together after the demise of their mother, Sridevi. Also, it brought to the fore how different they are as personalities: Janhvi more cautious, and Khushi more free-spirited.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra

One would imagine it would be awkward for these contemporaries to share the Koffee couch years after starting their journey. But they seemed quite at ease, not just by recalling the good ol' days, but also by pulling each other's leg and roasting the host. Sidharth, particularly, seemed far calmer and secure than Varun.

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Again, Tanmay was right in the season finale when he said we could watch the Kareena-Karan banter all year long. She has such an easy vibe with him and is so immensely watchable that even when she's being diplomatic, Karan makes her speak volumes through her expressions. But it was such a bummer to have Alia not own her excellence, even though Kareena was rooting for her to do so all the way.

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday

Both these young actors have grown up watching Koffee with Karan. They can't help but put their best stiletto forward. Ananya's “Aditya Coy Kapur” remark seemed like she's rehearsed it in her head a few times before coming on the show. It was Sara's sorted approach towards “no real friends or enemies in this industry” that made the episode feel less manufactured.

Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman

This might be the most disappointing episode this season because the two yesteryear beauties painted such a rosy picture of their careers and lives, and the Hindi film industry in general, that one couldn't help but wonder whether they're women in denial or just really good actors. Both have had turbulent history with men in their lives, but chose to not go there. Well, we get it, but also we don't.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol

Well, can't say that the Deol siblings weren't real. But they were too real to be on Koffee with Karan. You can't just sit there and act like you've been held hostage. Karan had to literally keep stirring in vain to get Sunny and Bobby to be candid, even though they're men of the moment after their massive box office successes and resurgence in 2023.

Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya was his usual charming but unaware self, except when it came to the Koffee quiz. He turned extremely competitive and gave Arjun a tough fight. Speaking of Arjun, with no question of his eloquence, can we please ask him to grow up? Because his childish competitiveness doesn't really sync with his mature thoughts.

Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani

We'd rather see the two charismatic actors perform on Bijlee from their 2022 Dharma film Govina Naam Mera for 40 minutes than to have the two unbearably vanilla people dare spill so as to even a drop of sass on the Koffee couch. Not every watchable actor makes for a worthy presence on Koffee with Karan.

Before the Koffee gets Cold' is a weekly column that goes beyond the froth to study the storm inside the Koffee cup.

