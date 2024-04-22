 Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about Aditya Roy Kapur: 'She is free to do what she wants' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about Aditya Roy Kapur: 'She is free to do what she wants'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2024 10:15 PM IST

Chunky Panday also said that he has a conflict of interest with daughter Ananya Panday regarding their choices in films.

Chunky Panday is opening up about her daughter Ananya Panday's relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur. In a new interview with Lehren Retro, Chunky said that he does not mind if Ananya wants to talk openly about her boyfriend and she ‘is free to do’ what she wants. (Also read: Ananya Panday gets emotional seeing pic of her, Suhana Khan in Kolkata Knight Riders jerseys from early IPL season)

Chunky Panday talks about daughter Ananya Panday's relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Chunky Panday talks about daughter Ananya Panday's relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur.

What Chunky said

In the new interview, when Chunky was asked what he felt about Ananya talking about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur, he said: “I mean it’s fine. I think she is 25, she is earning more money than I did. She is free to do what she wants. How dare I tell my 25 year old daughter what to do.”

Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur had made headlines last year when several pictures of them vacationing together in Spain and other places went viral. In the past few months, they were also spotted at several events together.

More details

The actor further continued about how they have conflict of interest when there is film-related advice. “I am from the old school. Mujhe commercial cinema bohot pasand hai. Mere sabse jyada jhagre jo Ananya ke saath hote hai where I tell her you need to do commercial cinema (I love commercial cinema and my fights with Ananya is trying to tell her to do more of those kinds of roles). She tells, ‘Papa mein karungi (I will do it, Dad). Lekin (But) first let me establish myself as an actor.’ We never thought of all that in our age."

Ananya marked her debut with Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which also starred Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She has Call Me Bae, and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair in her kitty.

Chunky Panday reacts to daughter Ananya Panday talking openly about Aditya Roy Kapur: 'She is free to do what she wants'
