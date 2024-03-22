Hrithik Roshan lauds Ananya Panday's performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: ‘You are a star’

Hrithik Roshan was busy promoting his aerial action entertainer, Fighter, when Arjun Varain Singh's directorial debut and buddy ‘digital-coming-of-age’ movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix India in December last year. The actor has finally managed to watch the film and can't stop raving about it. (Also Read – Fighter drops on Netflix India: X users want Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to do another movie) Hrithik Roshan lauds Ananya Panday's performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

What Hrithik said

Hrithik took to his X handle on Friday and wrote, “Saw Kho gaye hum kahaan a few days back. Thoroughly enjoyed it. Not an easy genre. @ananyapandayy you are a star. What a performance (applause emoji) @SiddyChats and @gauravadarsh you guys were great. So well directed @ArjunVarain. Congrats to the entire team. It’s a must watch!”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Apart from Ananya Panday, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Set in Mumbai, it is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant), Ahana (Ananya) and Neil (Adarsh) through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions.

After getting rave reviews for her performance in the film, Ananya had penned a note of grattitude on her Instagram handle. She wrote, “Overwhelmed by all the love for #KhoGayeHumKahan and Ahana. All your love and kind words mean more to me than you will ever know. I can never ever ever thank @arjunvarain.singh @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar enough for bringing me on this journey - I'm eternally grateful and the boyzzzzzzz Ahana Imaad Neil 4evrr @siddhantchaturvedi @gouravadarsh.”

Ananya will be next seen in the Prime Video India Original show Call My Bae and Vikramaditya Motwane's cyber thriller Control. Meanwhile, Hrithik has War 2 in the pipeline.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.