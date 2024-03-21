Fighter drops on Netflix India: X users want Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to do another movie

Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, released on Netflix India on Thursday. Viewers got to watch and rewatch the film that premiered theatrically on January 25. Users on X couldn't get enough of the film, particularly the chemistry between its leads. (Also Read – Fighter OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's aerial action entertainer) Deepika Padukone with Hrithik Roshan in a still from Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand.

Fighter X reactions

One user wrote on X, “The performance by #HrithikRoshan in #Fighter (fire emojis) @iHrithik.” Another wrote, attaching a couple of snippets from the film of Hrithik and Deepika together, ""Please" do another film (teary-eyed emojis) #Fighter." “#Fighter. A decent story with well written characters, fairly engaging screenplay, Technically so rich film specially BGM, Making & VFX (fire and thumbs up emojis). Excellent Visuals specially high-octane aerial combat sequences are really impressive (fire emoji). Hrithik & Deepika and others did their part well,” posted a third user.

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Akshay Oberoi. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Taking to X, Hrithik had shared glimpses of his Fighter character Patty. The video titled 'Meet Patty' provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hrithik's preparation and training for his role as Patty.

In the video, Hrithik is shown learning how to climb into the cockpit of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. It shows how he received simulation training and tried different tactics. The actor filmed scenes at authentic locations. He is also shown interacting with Indian Air Force soldiers and citizens.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Meet Patty - A #Fighter Pilot whose only allegiance is to his country. The sky is his playground, and his Sukhoi's cockpit is his home. A fierce leader, an unwavering friend and an enemy to be feared. But most of all, he's a Fighter Forever.."

