Fighter OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's aerial action entertainer

Fighter OTT release: In case you missed catching Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer in cinemas, don't fret. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor among others, will soon be available for streaming, for you to watch within the comfort of your home. Fighter OTT release: Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's aerial action entertainer will stream soon

When and where to watch

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to his X handle and shared a teaser of his latest film, Fighter. He wrote in the caption, “Fighter is all set for landing! #Fighter releasing tonight at 12am on Netflix! #FighterOnNetflix.” So Fighter will be available to stream on Netflix India from the midnight of Thursday, March 21.

About Fighter

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan and War fame, the movie is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces. It is presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Siddharth and his wife Mamata Anand's production house Marflix Pictures.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the movie is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

“They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. Fighter is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles,” it read.

Fighter also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh. In Fighter, Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, whose aviator call sign is "Patty".

"The uniform has some magic. There have been three costumes that I have worn (in my career). Like (superhero film) Krrish had a cape and a costume and when I wore that, I felt strong. In Lakshya, when I wore the uniform (of an Indian Army officer), it gave me strength. "And in Fighter, when I wore the uniform, I felt a responsibility, weight and strength. The power you derive from a uniform is difficult to replicate. It is a surreal feeling. It works and you actually feel the power," the 50-year-old told PTI in January, ahead of the film's theatrical release.