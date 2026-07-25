You’re the ugliest woman I’ve come across: Apara Menta recalls the words that ended her marriage with Darshan Zariwala

Apara recalled that she was in the US for a show and on their wedding anniversary she called her husband when he told her that they needed to talk. She landed in India at 3 am and reached home at 5 am when he told her that they needed to separate. She recalled him saying, “I’ve fallen out of love with you, do not like you anymore, and you are the ugliest woman I’ve come across in my life.”

During a conversation with Hauterrfly, the actor revealed that the couple has been living separately since over two decades and shed light on the conversation that changed their relationship forever.

Actor Apara Mehta , known for playing Savita Mansukh Virani in Ekta Kapoor ’s TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi , recently opened up about her equation with her estranged husband, actor Darshan Jariwala.

She had a 7 am shoot so she went to the set as she had “three big scenes to shoot”. After a long travel she kept dosing off and on. Later, Apara realised, “Dupair ko mere, jab main consciousness mein wapas aayi and thought, ‘What did Darshan say? Oh, he doesn’t mean it’.”

The actress revealed that Darshan eventually moved out of their home, but despite living separately, they have maintained a warm relationship over the years.

She expressed, “And then, one day, he just left home. It is still our home. He has gone. The doors are always open. He can come back. But I also know that he might not. I’m telling you, he’ll never find anybody like me, and I’ll never find anybody like him. And yes, living separately, we are so comfortable with each other. We can still complete each other’s sentences.”

Darshan Jariwala is known for his performances in films such as Gandhi, My Father, Guru, and Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, among others. They tied knot in 1980, and the couple has a daughter. Since 2003 they have been living separately and are not legally divorced.