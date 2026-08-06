New Delhi, Two alleged suppliers of mule bank accounts used by cyber fraud syndicates have been arrested from Rajasthan in connection with a part-time based job and investment scam in which a man was duped of ₹2.84 lakh, Delhi Police said on Thursday. Delhi Police arrests two men for supplying mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates

The accused, identified as Dinesh , and Vikas Siyag , both residents of Jodhpur, were arrested following an investigation into the money trail of the fraud, they said.

According to the police, the complainant approached the Cyber Police Station on July 9 alleging that he had been cheated in a part-time job and investment scam.

The victim told police that he first received a message on June 9 offering online review tasks related to a food channel. Later, on July 2, another user persuaded him to invest money in an online investment scheme by promising high returns.

"Believing the claims, the complainant transferred over ₹2.84 lakh through UPI and IMPS transactions from his bank accounts to multiple accounts provided by the fraudsters," a senior police officer said.

Based on the complaint, an e-FIR was registered and during the investigation, police tracked the flow of the cheated money through multiple beneficiary accounts.

The investigation revealed that ₹1 lakh from the cheated amount was credited to an account held by Dinesh at the Marudhar Industrial Area branch in Jodhpur. Analysis of bank transactions showed that ₹80,000 was withdrawn from an ATM in Jodhpur, ₹38,000 from another ATM in Ajmer, while ₹19,500 was spent at a petrol pump, police said.

Based on technical surveillance, bank records and analysis of the money trail, a police team conducted a raid in Jodhpur on July 31 and arrested Dinesh. Acting on his disclosure, police subsequently arrested co-accused Vikas Siyag.

Police said the duo allegedly procured and supplied mule bank accounts to cyber fraud syndicates.

Four mobile phones and a SIM card were recovered from the accused and seized for forensic examination.

Police also found that the bank account used in the present case was linked to five cyber crime complaints registered in different jurisdictions, indicating its repeated use in cyber financial frauds. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, police added.

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