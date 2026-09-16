The best cordless vacuum isn't necessarily the one with the highest suction power. Here's what actually matters

Cordless vacuum cleaners are convenient, but are they actually replacing your broom, mop and regular vacuum? (Unsplash) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less A 25,000 Pa cordless vacuum sounds more impressive than a 15,000 Pa one. But if you’ve ever used one at home, you’ll know that numbers on the box don’t always tell the whole story.

The vacuum could have excellent suction and still be frustrating to use if it’s heavy, the battery runs out halfway through cleaning, the brush gets clogged with hair or emptying the dustbin sends half the dirt back into the air. And that’s before we get to the attachments you actually use versus the ones that simply look impressive on the spec sheet.

I think that’s what gets missed when we compare cordless vacuums. We’re so focused on finding the most powerful one that we forget why we wanted a cordless model in the first place: quick, convenient cleaning without the usual fuss. So, beyond suction power, these are the things I’d pay attention to before buying one.

What should you look for in a cordless vacuum cleaner? Suction power: Don’t simply go for the vacuum with the biggest Pa number. Look at how well it picks up everyday dust, crumbs, hair and larger debris.

Battery life: Check how long the vacuum can actually run and whether the runtime drops significantly when you switch to a higher power mode.

Weight and handling: A cordless vacuum should be easy to carry and maneuver, especially if you plan to clean sofas, stairs, curtains or other above-floor surfaces.

Brush and attachments: A good motorised floor head can be more useful than a long list of attachments. Also check whether it comes with tools you’ll actually use.

Dustbin and filtration: Look at the dustbin capacity and how easily it can be emptied. A good filtration system is also important for trapping fine dust.

Maintenance: Check how easy it is to clean the brush, empty the dustbin and wash or replace the filters. A vacuum that is difficult to maintain can quickly become a chore to use.