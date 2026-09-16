Free launches, no free lunches

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has a rightful claim to be in an elite club of game changing financial innovations in India. It took digital payments from point-of-sale machines in elite sanitised spaces to the proverbial last man in the queue. This was made possible by a trinity of widespread financial inclusion, mobile based internet and, last but not the least, free rollout of UPI. The roll-out of MDR in parts of the UPI universe will undo some of the disadvantage these payment platforms had to face to vis-à-vis UPI. (Reuters)

The last of this trinity has now been tweaked to make it quasi payable. To be sure, a large part of the UPI payment universe, including person-to-person payments, person-to-business transactions below a certain threshold and regular payment mandates such as mutual fund contributions will continue to remain free of charge. The rest will have a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4% subject to a cap of ₹300.

There are three issues which need to be looked at while evaluating the end of blanket free-of-charge UPI payments.

The first is of monetising a genuine innovation which has reached its desired scale so as to raise resources for future innovation driven by a public good rather than a profit motive. NCPI’s announcements to use a part of the fee for such purposes including for supporting smaller merchants etc. needs to be seen in this light.