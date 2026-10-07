Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is live for Prime members: Check out top deals on refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live for Prime members on October 7. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Festive season is right around the corner. Ahead of the sale, Amazon is hosting the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale in India. This sale will go live for all users starting at 12AM on October 8. However, Prime members will get exclusive access to special deals and discounts a day in advance. This means if you have an active Prime subscription, you can get early access to all the exclusive deals now.

As far as the categories are concerned, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale brings a discount of up to 65% on various home appliances including TV, refrigerators, washing machines and more. So, if you have been waiting to upgrade your refrigerator, washing machine, air purifier, chimney or TV, this could be a good time to compare prices and check whether the latest offers make sense for your budget.

But that's not it. In addition to discounts on individual categories, Amazon is also offering bank offers, cashback offers and more on the purchase of various smart home appliances. Here are the top offers that you need to know about.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale: Bank offers - Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on the purchases made using SBI debit and credit cards and credit card EMI options.

- Amazon is also offering unlimited 5% cashback on purchases made using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card.

- Prime members will get an extra ₹250 cashback on various devices.

- Additionally, the company is offering a 10% cashback on EMI transactions done using Amazon Pay Later.