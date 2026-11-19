Adam Simmons waited up for midnight. The 50-year-old director of photography in Wellington, New Zealand, started Grand Theft Auto VI in his living room as soon as it unlocked, with the volume low to avoid waking his wife and daughters. By 1am, he reluctantly admitted he should go to bed. "You really feel like you are in a world," he told the Associated Press. A banner announcing the release of the new Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) is displayed on the facade of a hotel in Berlin. (AFP Photo) Around the world, people have rearranged their week around the launch. Kurt Rodgers, network strategy manager at the internet provider Chorus New Zealand, said the game's 212-gigabyte download was "unprecedented". Miami-Dade County has signed a $3.9 million promotional deal with Rockstar Games, the studio behind it. Remote, an HR platform, told AFP that leave requests worldwide for November 19 rose 32%. Grand Theft Auto, named after the legal term for stealing a car, began in 1997 as a game about stealing cars and running jobs for crime syndicates. The series has since sold more than 470 million units. Its pull rests on multiple factors that feed one another: cities built to feel real, the freedom to do as you please in them, perceived satire that gives the crime a point of view, and long gaps between games that make every release an event. A city people recognise Rockstar builds its cities on real ones. Vice City is its version of Miami, Los Santos its version of Los Angeles, and Liberty City draws on New York. For the new game, set in Leonida, a fictional Florida, the developers drove through Miami and the Florida Keys, flew over the Everglades and studied the area's history and architecture, AP reported. Rockstar says Leonida is its largest and most detailed world. Other games have used real cities before. In Midtown Madness, a 1999 racing game published by Microsoft, players drove through a recreation of Chicago instead of a closed track, and a Cruise mode let them wander around with no race to win. Chicago's residents were asked to playtest the map, and a PC Gamer report found they considered the recreation mostly accurate. Some players see their own lives in these places. The British rapper Bugzy Malone, who hosted a BBC Radio 5 Live podcast about GTA, says in its trailer that the game spoke to his life when he needed it most. "We was living what was going on in that game," he said. In Chennai, Fahad Saud, 35, who organised a Vice City night, told AFP: "In India, where the day-to-day struggle is so great, GTA gives us the avenue to vent the pressure, to have space and freedom." Also read: 'India playing a whole new game': Modi invokes GTA 6

A flag representing the fictional state of Leonida in the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) flies among palm trees at the Clevelander hotel ahead of the game's release, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Reuters Photo)

Freedom to wander The series moved to a three-dimensional city with Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, said in its annual report that it was the top-selling video game in the US across all platforms in the year to October 2002. It turned GTA's cities into three-dimensional open worlds, which players can roam freely, taking on missions when they choose. Researchers have tried to explain why that freedom holds people, though none of these studies tested GTA. In four studies published in 2006, the psychologists Richard Ryan, Scott Rigby and Andrew Przybylski found that players who felt they had more choice in a game, and felt more capable at it, reported enjoying it more and wanting to play again. The findings rested on players' reports. A 2010 survey of 385 teenagers by Wannes Ribbens and Steven Malliet found that freedom of choice was one of the things that makes a game feel real to players. Media scholars Geoff King and Tanya Krzywinska argued in 2003 that exploring a game world was a pleasure in its own right, apart from any task. Players put it in simpler terms. "It's like watching a movie or reading a book, right? It puts you in a different world that you can experience," Guido Rodriguez, 18, told AFP in Miami. Brayden Whaley, 23, a content creator in Los Angeles, told Reuters: "For me personally, I'm going to enter flow state and what that means is basically I'm going to complete the entire game and not get off of it until I complete it." Flow is a psychologists' term for deep absorption in a task. Also read: Bigger than any movie, ever: Grand Theft Auto VI arrives in record-shattering media release

Gamers play Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) on the day of it release, at a gaming cafe in Srinagar, (Reuters Photo)