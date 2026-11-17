Robert Pattinson, named on Monday as the seventh actor to play James Bond, takes on a character who has outlived six men in the role by changing with the politics of every decade he has passed through. Robert Pattinson steps in as the new James Bond, Denis Villeneuve to direct next instalment. (X/@007)

Pattinson, 40, who is filming his second Batman film, is the first Bond chosen since Amazon MGM took over the franchise. A small core of the Bond franchise has stayed the same for 64 years. Nearly everything around it, from the enemies he fights to the way he treats women, has been rewritten with each new actor to suit the mood of the time. Sherlock Holmes, Doctor Who, Batman and Superman have gone through the same process, and their castings, read in order, track the social and political shifts of their decades.

Bond: Mates in eight moves Umberto Eco, the Italian novelist and critic, mapped Bond’s core in 1965. Ian Fleming’s novels, he argued, ran like a game with fixed moves. M gives Bond a job, the villain shows himself, a woman appears, the villain captures and tortures Bond, and Bond wins the woman until he loses her. Eco boiled the rule down to “Bond moves and mates in eight moves”.

Eco also caught Fleming bending the board to the headlines, dropping Russia as the villain once world events made it look less menacing and handing the job to Spectre, an international criminal gang.

The films took the formula and redressed it for every decade. Connery’s Dr. No (1962) was condemned as immoral by the Vatican and the Kremlin, and screened at the White House for John F Kennedy, a Bond fan.

Tony Bennett, a cultural theorist at Western Sydney University who co-wrote Bond and Beyond, a 1987 study of the character’s politics, wrote that the 1960s Bond embodied “the then prominent ideological themes of classlessness and modernity”, and Connery, a former milkman and labourer from Edinburgh, gave a Britain that wanted to look young and modern a hero it could believe in.

Historian David Cannadine argued in 1979 that Bond also sold a shrinking Britain the comforting fantasy that it was still a great power, a fantasy that grew more useful with every colony it gave up.

By the time Roger Moore took over in 1973, at 45, the oldest debut Bond, the character had become, in Bennett’s words, a figure from a past age. Moore played him with an arched eyebrow, as a joke the audience was in on, and the Cold War softened along with him. In The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), made in the years of detente, the thaw in relations between Washington and Moscow, Bond teams up with a Soviet agent to stop a shipping magnate bent on destroying the world.

Timothy Dalton’s last Bond, Licence to Kill, opened in June 1989. The Berlin Wall fell five months later, and the collapse of the Soviet bloc took away the enemy that had given Bond his purpose for three decades. Bond did not return for six years, and when he did, the series put him on trial. GoldenEye (1995) smashed Soviet symbols in its title sequence and gave Bond a new boss, Judi Dench’s M, who told him he was “a sexist, misogynist dinosaur. A relic of the Cold War”. In one line, the film admitted that his enemies and his attitude to women had aged together.

The Bourne Identity (2002) gave audiences a grittier, more believable spy in a world shaken by 9/11, and next to Jason Bourne, Bond looked like a man in a dinner jacket at a street fight. After the attacks, glamour without consequence looked out of date. Anthony Barker, writing in a 2024 study of 21st-century screen storytelling, argues that Bourne’s success “influenced and updated” the Daniel Craig films. The Associated Press, while greeting Craig’s casting in 2005, wrote, “Blond. James Blond.”

Casino Royale (2006) rebooted the series from scratch. Craig’s Bond bled through five films and told Vesper Lynd, the woman he falls for, “I have no armour left”, as the films let the damage pile up from one instalment to the next.

Sarah Thomas, a film scholar, said Craig’s casting reinvented Bond as “a more brutal (and brutalized) character”. A 2009 collection of essays on Casino Royale, edited by Christoph Lindner of the University of Amsterdam, read the film as a portrait of the secret agent in a post-9/11 world.

In No Time to Die (2021), Bond died – the first time the series has killed its hero, in an ending unthinkable for the untouchable Bond of the 1960s.

Also read: Good evening, Mr Bond. We’ve been expecting you

Holmes: The detective without an owner Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories went out of copyright in Britain long ago. Since the last of them entered the US public domain on January 1, 2023, anyone can film Sherlock Holmes without asking permission.

Studios have capitalised on this, rarely waiting their turn. In the early 2010s, two television Holmes ran simultaneously – Benedict Cumberbatch’s for the BBC and Jonny Lee Miller’s for the American network CBS – and Robert Downey Jr was playing a Victorian Holmes in two Hollywood films at the same time.