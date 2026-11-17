Pipeline: Dialysis exports, Sickle Cell and breast cancer screening launches, and sales in the UK, US and Caribbean are all scheduled between December 2026 and March 2027.

Net worth: Consolidated total equity of ₹ 1,102.31 crore at September 30, 2026, up 10% from ₹ 1,000.13 crore at March 31, 2026.

Margins: EBITDA 18.30%, PBT 15.66% and PAT 11.41% for H1; Q2 margins were higher at 18.82%, 16.32% and 11.88%.

Momentum is building quarter on quarter. Q2 FY27 consolidated revenue of ₹411.09 crore was 34% higher than Q1, and Q2 PAT of ₹48.83 crore was 47% higher, with Q2 EBITDA margin improving to 18.8% from 17.6% in Q1. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board on November 14, 2026.

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited (BSE: 501261) today reported consolidated revenue of ₹718.77 crore, EBITDA of ₹131.51 crore, PBT of ₹112.54 crore and PAT of ₹82.01 crore for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27). Consolidated H1 PAT is 1.7 times the ₹48.59 crore earned in all of FY26, and H1 revenue is already 105% of FY26 revenue. Basic EPS for the half year stands at ₹1.91, against ₹1.14 for the whole of FY26.

Source: Unaudited results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, and revised key financial factors filed with BSE on November 14, 2026. EBITDA is PBT plus depreciation and finance cost, as in the company’s key financial factors; Q2 EBITDA and Q1 comparisons are derived from the filed Q2 and H1 figures. FY26 figures are audited, post-amalgamation. 1 crore = 100 lakh.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director & CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said:

“We are focused on building Lord’s Mark into a globally competitive enterprise with strong manufacturing foundations, technology-led capabilities and a diversified healthcare and energy business. Our financial performance reflects the progress of this strategy and the growing scale of our operations.

What makes this phase particularly important is the simultaneous advancement of several growth initiatives. We are expanding our manufacturing infrastructure, strengthening our institutional network, entering new international markets and investing in technologies that address evolving healthcare needs. Our expansion across the US, UK and Caribbean is guided by a long-term vision of taking Indian manufacturing and innovation to global markets. We are building capabilities that go beyond geographical expansion, with an emphasis on establishing sustainable operations, regulatory readiness and long-term market presence. We believe the investments and initiatives underway today will provide an important foundation for our next phase of growth.”