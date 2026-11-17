Reacting to a post shared on the official X profile dedicated to James Bond , the royal family’s tweet read, “Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond.”

British actor Robert Pattinson has been officially named the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig as the seventh actor to portray the iconic secret agent. Following Amazon MGM Studios' announcement, the British Royal Family welcomed The Odyssey actor to the franchise with a nod to King Charles III's reign.

A new monarch, a new 007 The British Royal Family shares a long connection with the James Bond franchise, making the palace's nod to Pattinson particularly interesting.

With Queen Elizabeth II reigning across the entire 25-film run from 1962 until her passing in 2022, almost a year after Daniel Craig's final outing in No Time to Die, Pattinson will become the first 007 on screen to serve His Majesty’s Secret Service rather than Her Majesty’s.

The late queen and the present king have both been admirers of the spy series. While the former queen attended the 1967 world premiere of You Only Live Twice and the 2002 premiere of Die Another Day, King Charles visited the set of No Time to Die in 2019.

Announcement of new 007: In a statement, the studio behind the spy series shared, “Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond in the studio’s highly anticipated film, ushering in a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters.”

Also Read: Prince William and Catherine take Mumbai Metro from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex

It further announced, “Denis Villeneuve is directing the film from a script by Steven Knight. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively, with Tanya Lapointe executive producing.”

What did the actor say about his new role? “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team,” said Robert Pattinson.

Pattinson is a versatile actor who has portrayed various roles in his career. Some of the notable ones, besides his role in the Twilight Saga, which made him a household name, include Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, and Josh and Benny Safdie’s Good Time.